Naqeebullah case registered over professional jealousy: Rao Anwar

June 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar has claimed that he is being targeted because of personal disputes and professional jealousy.

The policeman was brought on Thursday to an anti-terrorism court in Karachi in an armoured personnel carrier for a hearing of the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case.

A joint investigation team found him guilty of killing Mehsud in a fake encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif town.

SSP Anwar claimed that the JIT had no evidence against him and even got his phone number wrong.

He declared his innocence and said the case was lodged against him due to personal enmities within the police.

He said he was 100% certain he would be acquitted by the trial court.

 
 
 

See Also

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

May 22, 2018 8:11 pm

Govt challenges Imran Khan’s acquittal, requests court to start trial

May 16, 2018 3:48 pm

Police forced me to record statement against Rao Anwar: prime witness

May 14, 2018 10:47 am

ATC orders judicial remand of Rao Anwar till May 2

April 21, 2018 12:36 pm

Model Town tragedy case be heard on daily basis: SC to ATC

April 14, 2018 12:32 pm

One year on, Mashal Khan’s family awaits justice

April 13, 2018 9:17 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.