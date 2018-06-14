Naqeebullah case registered over professional jealousy: Rao Anwar

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar has claimed that he is being targeted because of personal disputes and professional jealousy.

The policeman was brought on Thursday to an anti-terrorism court in Karachi in an armoured personnel carrier for a hearing of the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case.

A joint investigation team found him guilty of killing Mehsud in a fake encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif town.

SSP Anwar claimed that the JIT had no evidence against him and even got his phone number wrong.

He declared his innocence and said the case was lodged against him due to personal enmities within the police.

He said he was 100% certain he would be acquitted by the trial court.