NADRA officials deny sharing voters data with any political party

June 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The NADRA officials have denied sharing data of Pakistani voters with any political party.

“The reports of NADRA data leak hold no truth,” DG Operations Zulfiqar Ali said, addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

The Election Commission has also rejected the reports yesterday, the NADRA official said.

“The e-mail which was aired on a TV channel is at least a year old and has nothing to do with NADRA’s data,” Mr. Ali said.

He said that the individual who leveled accusations against NADRA was expelled on the corruption charges.

He said the NADRA is audited every year.

PTI demands action against Chairman NADRA

On June 17, the PTI alleged that NADRA’s Chairman Usman Mobin had provided valuable data to the PML-N to help the party win elections.

The party said Mr. Mobin was appointed NADRA’s chairman by the PML-N and fair and free elections could not be held in his presence.

The PTI has approached the ECP over alleged data leak and a petition against NADRA Chairman would be submitted to seek his removal.

 
 
 

