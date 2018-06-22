NAB summons Imran Khan’s aide Zulfi Bukhari on June 25

June 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Zulfi Bukhari to its Rawalpindi office on June 25.

Bukhari, a close aide of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan, owns six offshore companies and was named in the Panama Papers.

The accountability watchdog has instructed Bukhari to bring all relevant documents to its office.

Bukhari, however, defended having offshore companies and said that it was legal and common practice for companies and businessmen like him to establish commercial entities in different jurisdictions.

He has been in the news for the last few days after he was allowed to leave the country for umrah with Imran, despite being placed on the interior ministry’s blacklist.

Azam Khan, the caretaker interior minister, admitted on June 21 that he allowed Bukhari to leave the country after he filed an official request.

He said Bukhari’s name was not removed from the blacklist at the behest of Imran.

Bukhari has also denied the reports that Imran had any role in allowing him to leave the country. “Neither Imran nor I called anyone to have my name removed from the ECL,” he had said.

 
 
 

