NAB closes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif, Chaudhry brothers

The National Accountability Bureau has decided to close an inquiry against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Khushal Pakistan Programme due to a lack of evidence.

This was decided by NAB’s executive board in Islamabad on Wednesday after a meeting presided over by NAB chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal.

The NAB chairman ordered the arrest of all absconders and proclaimed offenders.

The board also closed investigations against former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former MPA Chaudhry Manzoor Elahi due to insufficient evidence.

However, the board approved investigations against PML-N leaders Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, Ameer Muqam and former MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Qasim, for having income beyond known sources.

Moreover, NAB’s top body decided to send a case to the Federal Investigation Agency pertaining to illegal appointments and corruption in PTV.