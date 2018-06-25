NAB arrests PML-N candidate in Nisar’s constituency

June 25, 2018
The National Accountability Bureau has arrested PML-N leader Qamar-ul-Islam over his alleged involvement in Punjab’s Saaf Pani Company scam.

Qamar-ul-Islam, the PML-N candidate and Chaudhry Nisar’s opponent in NA-59 (Rawalpinidi), was one of the board members of the Saaf Pani company.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer Waseem Ajmal was also taken into custody by the accountability watchdog on Monday.

Sources said the authorities would lodge cases against Islam and Ajmal and they would be produced before the court tomorrow.

On June 4, the NAB had arrested four accused identified as Nasir Qadir, Dr Zaheeruddin, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Masood Akhtar for causing losses in millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

 
 
 

