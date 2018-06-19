NA-53: Imran Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayesha Gulalai yet to be cleared

The Election Commission has yet to approve the nomination papers of Imran Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayesha Gulalai and Sardar Mehtab Abbasi for Islamabad’s NA-53.

Tuesday (June 19) is the last day of scrutiny.

The election regulatory body had summoned Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Imran Khan and Ayesha Gulalai on Monday. The PTI chief did not show up. Tajammul Hussain, an assistant lawyer, appeared before the returning officer. He said that Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, was in Lahore, where he is representing him for NA-131’s scrutiny.

Former CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry’s Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party had challenged Khan’s candidacy. According to party leader Abdul Wahab Baloch, Khan was not truthful and honest about the Tyrian White issue and, hence, not eligible for office under Article 62(1)(f).

On Monday, Hussain submitted a reply, saying that the objections to the PTI chief’s candidacy were baseless. The reply stated that the objections are based on photo-stated documents that have yet to be verified.

The returning officer has summoned Khan’s lawyer to present evidence on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Dr Tahirul Qadri’s Pakistan Awami Tehreek challenged Gulalai’s candidacy, saying that her allegations against Imran Khan were false and not backed by evidence.

In her reply, Gulalai said that the matter has already been discussed in Parliament.

The Election Commission had sought former PM Abbasi’s tax records between 2014 and 2016. Sardar Mehtab was asked for details of his company.

Elections will be held across Pakistan on July 25. June 19 is the last day of scrutiny of papers. According to the election schedule, appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be submitted by June 22. The appeals will be decided by June 27, after which the election regulatory body will share the final list of candidates on June 28.