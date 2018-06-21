My wife is on ventilator, yet I got only four days of exemption, says Nawaz Sharif

Former PM Nawaz Sharif said that he got only four days of exemption from court appearances even though his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, is on life support.

It has been seven days that the former first lady has been on the ventilator at Harley Street Clinic. Doctors say that her condition is critical and she is under day-long observation.

On the other hand, Mr Sharif is facing proceedings against his family regarding three corruption references.

“I can’t leave my wife alone,” said the former PM. “I have been given only four days of exemption in such trying times.”

Their children, Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz, are staying with Kulsoom Nawaz at the hospital. According to Hussain Nawaz, his mother’s internal organs are functional. “She is unconscious though,” he said. “Her condition is critical and different tests are being conducted. The nation should pray for her health.”

Kulsoom Nawaz has been under treatment in London for throat cancer. She was admitted to the intensive care unit on June 14 when she suffered from cardiac arrest.