MQM leaders hopeful of joint Eid celebration

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement may become united once again. Farooq Sattar has been invited to join the party’s Bahadurabad group.

According to SAMAA correspondent Mohammad Ali Hafeez, he has signaled that he will be open to coming to Bahadurabad for talks later today (Friday).

On June 11, the Islamabad High Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan decision to make Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui the party’s convener.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi, who sided with Sattar in the party’s split, said Sattar will go to Bahadurabad tonight and he hopes that the two factions will celebrate Eid together on Saturday.

Our voters and workers want to fight the election together from one platform, he said, adding that Sattar had been advised to reconnect with the Bahadurabad faction.

We will work under Siddiqui’s leadership, confirmed Abidi, explaining that Siddiqui received a two-third majority vote to become convener and they will not let this issue further divide them.

Other parties in Karachi think they can replace us but we will all fight on the platform of MQM-Pakistan, he said, adding that there will be a press conference after the meeting.

Abidi explained that it is the prerogative of the party’s Rabita Committee and the convener whom they want to award tickets to. If I qualify then I will be awarded a ticket, if not I will support those who do get tickets, he said. He announced that after celebrating Eid together, the party will kick start its election campaign on Sunday.

When the controversial issue of Kamran Tessori was brought up, Abidi said he will stay with the party and that he is respected by both factions. His remarks were challenged by the MQM’s Sardar Ahmed, who said Tessori is not in the picture.

However, both politicians agreed that the issue of Tessori could be resolved at a later date. Ahmed said the doors for conversation never close in politics. Tessori’s quick rise to power in the party became a bone of contention within the ranks of the MQM, as many leaders resented his presence.

Abidi contended that the issues that previously plagued the party were in-house matters that were unfortunately made public. We are all mature, responsible politicians, he said, adding that the party will no longer be airing its dirty laundry. He said the move to reunite the party was done for the voters and apologised to the MQM’s supporters for “four months of turmoil”.