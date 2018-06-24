MQM-Pakistan suspends worker who objected to ticket allotment

Chaos erupted in a general workers meeting when the worker, Safia Shah, and MQM-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari exchanged heated words.The party's coordination committee decided to suspend Shah's membership after the incident. A coordination committee member said her membership was cancelled as she violated the party's code of conduct on opponents' instructions. Shah said that all she wanted to know was if the party allotted tickets to the relatives of MQM's martyrs and missing persons.A number of workers and leaders of different political parties have publicly aired their disagreements over ticket allotment. The election is on July 25.