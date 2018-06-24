MQM-Pakistan suspends worker who objected to ticket allotment

June 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




MQM-Pakistan suspended the membership of a worker on Saturday. She had objected to the party's ticket allotment.

Chaos erupted in a general workers meeting when the worker, Safia Shah, and MQM-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari exchanged heated words.

The party's coordination committee decided to suspend Shah's membership after the incident. A coordination committee member said her membership was cancelled as she violated the party's code of conduct on opponents' instructions. Shah said that all she wanted to know was if the party allotted tickets to the relatives of MQM's martyrs and missing persons.

A number of workers and leaders of different political parties have publicly aired their disagreements over ticket allotment. The election is on July 25.
 
 
 

See Also

Analysis: Shah Mehmood Qureshi more important than Jahangir Tareen for PTI politics

June 24, 2018 12:13 pm

PML-N, PTI begin campaign a month ahead of tough contest

June 24, 2018 11:20 am

PML-N announces its NA, PA candidates from Punjab

June 23, 2018 9:08 pm

Another PML-N leader parts ways with the party

June 23, 2018 5:24 pm

PML-N announces National Assembly candidates from KP

June 23, 2018 3:45 pm

Former PM Abbasi’s nomination papers from NA-57 challenged

June 23, 2018 2:10 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.