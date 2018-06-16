MQM factions join hands once again

The PIB Colony and Bahadurabad factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have joined hands once again.

MQM – Pakistan had split into two factions after reservations over the distribution of Senate election tickets. Dr Farooq Sattar was leading the PIB Colony faction while Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was heading the Bahadurabad one.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in March ruled that the leader of MQM-PIB would no longer serve as the party convener. Dr Farooq Sattar challenged the commission’s ruling in the Islamabad High Court which was rejected on June 11.

Sattar, on Friday evening, reached Bahadurabad office of MQM-P where he received a warm welcome. He was greeted by Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari and Ameen-ul-Haq.

Speaking to media, Farooq Sattar said that the conspirators have been given a strong reply.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that only an ‘MQM formula’ will be applied to the distribution of tickets for the 2018 general elections.