MMA and GDA join hands to contest election against Bilawal in Larkana

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has joined the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to contest the election in Larkana.

MMA candidate Rashid Mehmood Soomro will be contesting against PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the NA-200 Larkana seat.

GDA General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo announced this on Friday. He urged the alliance’s supporters to vote for Soomro.

The GDA is led by Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi and it comprises former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghualm Rahim, Palijo of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek, former chief minister Ghous Ali Shah and Ghous Bux Mahar of Shikarpur, as well as Zulfiqar and Fehmida Mirza, who joined on June 3.