The Election Commission rejected on Wednesday Milli Muslim League’s (MML) application to register as a political party.

ECP spokesman Altaf Ahmad told AFP about the decision. He said that a detailed order would be issued with the reasons behind the commission’s decision.

The MML, founded by charity Jamaat-ud-Dawa, was launched last August to contest the July 25 elections, which will be only the second democratic transfer of power in Pakistan’s history. – AFP