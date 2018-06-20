Militants kill five-year-old, injure five policemen in Dasht

A five-year-old child was killed and five policemen injured when security forces conducted an operation against militants in Balochistan’s Dasht.

The Counter-Terrorism Department, Frontier Constabulary, police’s Anti-Terrorism Force and intelligence agencies raided a house on the Dasht-Sibi Road, around 20 to 25 kilometres from Quetta, on Wednesday.

According to CTD DIG Aitizaz Goraya, the raid was conducted on a tip-off.

During the crossfire, a five-year-old child was killed. Five CTD personnel were also injured in the incident.

The militants used hand grenades and rocket launchers against the security forces.

Three militants were killed. They are suspected to be members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

One of the militants ran out of the house and blew himself up in front of the armored police carrier parked outside but none of the personnel in the vehicle were injured.

Suicide jackets and weapons were recovered from the scene.