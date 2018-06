PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers to contest elections from NA-125 were accepted on Monday.

PTI candidate from NA-125 Yasmeen Rashid had challenged Maryam’s nomination papers. Rashid had alleged that the former first daughter had misdeclared and concealed information about her and her spouse’s assets.

On June 13, the RO reserved the decision after Maryam appeared for her scrutiny process and hearing the appeal filed by the PTI leader.