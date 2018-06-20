Maryam Nawaz is worth Rs840m

June 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz owned the assets worth Rs 840 million, former PM’s daughter stated in her nomination papers.

According to the documents submitted by Maryam Nawaz in the ECP, she invested Rs 3.4 million in an under construction flour mill and owned shares in five other mills.

The documents showed that Hasan Nawaz, Maryam’s brother who lives in UK, gave her loan of Rs 28 million.

Imran Khan earned over Rs 4.7 million last year

Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, earned over Rs 4.7 million last year and paid around Rs 130,000 in taxes.

Mr Khan showed NA salary, bank profit and agriculture as his sources of income.

Mr. Khan’s election documents showed that he is the owner of 168 acres of irrigational land and owned 14 properties in the country.

The PTI chairman has no businesses outside the country, showed the documents.
 
 
 

See Also

Zardari discloses assets: I earn income as a landlord

June 20, 2018 7:40 pm

PTI workers’ sit-in outside Khan’s residence enters 3rd day

June 20, 2018 6:58 pm

Sindh headlines: GDA govt, Hyderabad seats, jiyalas join PTI

June 20, 2018 6:50 pm

Sharif sacrificed Rashid and Fatemi but got nothing in return, says Rafique

June 20, 2018 4:58 pm

PTI challenges NA-53 returning officer’s decision against Imran Khan

June 20, 2018 10:33 am

Azad Kashmir PM to check on Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

June 20, 2018 9:02 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.