Maryam Nawaz is worth Rs840m

According to the documents submitted by Maryam Nawaz in the ECP, she invested Rs 3.4 million in an under construction flour mill and owned shares in five other mills.The documents showed that Hasan Nawaz, Maryam’s brother who lives in UK, gave her loan of Rs 28 million.Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, earned over Rs 4.7 million last year and paid around Rs 130,000 in taxes.Mr Khan showed NA salary, bank profit and agriculture as his sources of income.Mr. Khan’s election documents showed that he is the owner of 168 acres of irrigational land and owned 14 properties in the country.The PTI chairman has no businesses outside the country, showed the documents.