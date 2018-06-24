Maryam believes Kulsoom Nawaz can hear their voices

Maryam Nawaz has said that the doctors are not giving them concrete answers when asked about her mother’s condition. However, she said that she believes Begum Kulsoom Nawaz can hear their voices.

She reacted when I spoke to her, said Maryam.

She confirmed that her mother is still on the ventilator and has not regained consciousness.

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to the Harley Street Clinic in London after she suffered a cardiac arrest on June 14. She was previously being treated at the clinic for throat cancer.