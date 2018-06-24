Maryam believes Kulsoom Nawaz can hear their voices

June 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz (R), daughter and Kulsoom Nawaz (L) wife of former PM Nawaz Sharif attend the election campaign meeting in Lahore on May 4, 2013. Photo: AFP

Maryam Nawaz has said that the doctors are not giving them concrete answers when asked about her mother’s condition. However, she said that she believes Begum Kulsoom Nawaz can hear their voices.

She reacted when I spoke to her, said Maryam.

She confirmed that her mother is still on the ventilator and has not regained consciousness.

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to the Harley Street Clinic in London after she suffered a cardiac arrest on June 14. She was previously being treated at the clinic for throat cancer.

 
 
 

See Also

Analysis: Not the first time Aitzaz Ahsan hit below the belt

June 23, 2018 12:07 pm

PML-N fields Maryam Nawaz in Lahore’s NA-127

June 23, 2018 10:00 am

I wish I had come before Thursday to see my wife, says Nawaz Sharif

June 22, 2018 8:51 am

My wife is on the ventilator, yet I got only four days of exemption, says Nawaz Sharif

June 21, 2018 8:38 am

Begum Kulsoom still in critical condition, says Nawaz Sharif

June 20, 2018 9:47 pm

Maryam Nawaz is worth Rs840m

June 20, 2018 5:53 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.