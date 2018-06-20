Maqsood’s family being threatened to forgive accused in fake encounter case: Jibran Nasir

Human Rights activist Jibran Nasir has claimed that Maqsood’s family was given threats and told to forgive the accused.He said Maqsood was killed in a fake encounter on Shahrah-e-Faisal near PAF base at 6 in the morning. “Is anyone safe in Karachi?”CCTV footage that emerged on June 19 has exposed the fake encounter by the Karachi police.The policemen could be seen firing on Maqsood who was travelling in a rickshaw.Four cops of the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station were nominated in the case.Police, in a charge sheet submitted on March 24, stated that ASI Tariq shot the deceased from a close range.Sheikh Muhammad, Maqsood’s father, said an ASI and another cop had approached him in his village and offered money to forgive the suspects. “They told me that they were sent by the SSP.”Benazir, Maqsood’s sister, said his brother was the only bread-winner in the family. “I don’t want anything… I just want justice.”