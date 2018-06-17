Man tries to enter Kulsoom Nawaz’ room at London hospital

A man, identified as Naveed Farooq, tried to enter the room of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at a London hospital on Saturday.

“We are already so worried for our mother and such people aggravate our suffering,” said Hussain Nawaz. “He fooled the security.”

The former first has been under treatment in London for throat cancer. She has been on ventilator support at the Harley Street Clinic since June 14 when she had a cardiac arrest.

Police let the man go after a warning.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz Sharif told the media that her mother was still on life support and they were praying for her recovery. “Doctors have told us they can’t say anything as yet,” she said. “I wanted to listen to my mother’s voice but she was unconscious by the time we arrived in London.”

No, the doctors are not saying anything definitively at the moment. They say she’s still very critical & under observation. https://t.co/D8brTEh5i7 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 16, 2018

ابو اور میں نے بہت آوازیں دیں ان کو مگر وہ جواب نہیں دیتیں۔ بہت دل کرتا ہے کہ وہ آنکھیں کھولیں، ہم سے بات کریں۔ اللّہ دعا سنتا ہے۔ دعا کیجیے https://t.co/AENVPlhJJV — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 16, 2018