Man tries to enter Kulsoom Nawaz’ room at London hospital

June 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A man, identified as Naveed Farooq, tried to enter the room of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at a London hospital on Saturday.

“We are already so worried for our mother and such people aggravate our suffering,” said Hussain Nawaz. “He fooled the security.”

The former first has been under treatment in London for throat cancer. She has been on ventilator support at the Harley Street Clinic since June 14 when she had a cardiac arrest.

Police let the man go after a warning.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz Sharif told the media that her mother was still on life support and they were praying for her recovery. “Doctors have told us they can’t say anything as yet,” she said. “I wanted to listen to my mother’s voice but she was unconscious by the time we arrived in London.”

 
 
 

