Major General (retd) Hafiz Masroor loses PTI ticket for Chakwal

June 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: Courtesy CGSS

PTI’s ticket allotment has left workers across the country upset and disgruntled. Giving in to workers’ demands, the party took back the ticket allotted to Major General (retd) Hafiz Masroor for Chakwal.

PTI Central Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that four candidates had asked for the ticket for PP-22 in Chakwal and after the other candidates expressed their dissatisfaction, the ticket was taken back from Major General (retd) Masroor.

PTI workers across the country have been expressing disgruntlement with the party’s decision to allot tickets.

Workers from Mardan and Rawalpindi staged a protest on Saturday night outside party chairperson Imran Khan’s house in Bani Gala, workers in Peshawar staged a protest on University Road while party members in Britain also protested against the parliamentary board’s decisions.

The workers claim that certain people have hijacked the party and longtime workers are being ignored in the distribution of tickets

 
 
 

See Also

Imran Khan takes wife on Saudi Arabia trip

June 12, 2018 10:22 am

PML-N still capable of giving tough time to PTI in Punjab, says Nadeem Malik

June 12, 2018 12:00 am

Bilawal files nomination papers from NA-200 Larkana

June 11, 2018 11:31 pm

Who do I vote for in Islamabad?

June 11, 2018 4:07 pm

Rejected candidate gripes: PTI gives tickets to drug pushers

June 11, 2018 1:41 pm

Shehbaz decides not to contest polls from Karachi

June 11, 2018 9:50 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.