Larkana judge resigns after CJ ‘humiliated’ him by tossing phone

June 26, 2018
The Larkana judge, towards whom Chief Justice Saqib Nisar threw a mobile phone, stepped down from his position Tuesday.

Justice Nisar paid a surprise visit to a Larkana courtroom on Saturday. An additional sessions judge, Gul Zameer Solangi, was conducting the hearing at Larkana’s sessions court complex when the CJ entered the courtroom. He did not like the way the hearings were being conducted at the lower court. He asked the judge what he was doing.

“Is this the way to run the courts? What kind of a court is this?” remarked the CJ. Just before he turned away to leave the room, a mobile phone on the judge’s desk caught his eye. The CJ picked it up and threw it towards the judge.



The video went viral on social media. The mainstream media also gave it extensive coverage. Four days later, Solangi submitted his resignation.

He wrote in his resignation that he suffered “deep anguish and injury” to his “self-respect and dignity” due to the “humiliating” behaviour of the CJ. Solangi said that the “humiliating” behaviour “during Ongoing Court Proceedings” was “widely aired in the electronice, print and social media”.

The resignation letter was signed June 26.
 
 
 

