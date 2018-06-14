Kulsoom Nawaz hospitalized again: Maryam

The wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Kulsoom Nawaz, has been hospitalized again, Maryam Nawaz said.

The former first lady was shifted to Intensive care unit on Thursday evening.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam arrived are right now in London to spend Eid with Kulsoom Nawaz.

Maryam in a tweet requested followers to pray for her ailing mother who has been receiving throat cancer treatment in London for last couple of months.

Arrived in London only to hear that Ami is unwell & hospitalized again. Heading to the hospital. Prayers requested. Thank you. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 14, 2018

Mr. Sharif and his children−Maryam, Hasan and Hussain− are facing corruption references in an accountability court in Pakistan.