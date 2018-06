Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s speech at the KMC City Council session on Thursday went unheard as many members were more interested in their mobile phones than governance.

While the mayor spoke about the city’s issues, some members of the council sent messages via Whatsapp and checked their Facebook feeds. Some even went live on Facebook.

Despite their apparent lack of concern, Akhtar continued his speech.

Later, other members participated in the discussion as well.