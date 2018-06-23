Keep our issues within the party, Tareen tells Qureshi

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen addressed a press conference in Lodhran on Saturday, during which he said party issues should be resolved internally.

Tareen was responding to PTI Vice-President Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remarks against him a day earlier. Qureshi had said, “Why would I fight with a person who can’t even contest the election”. He said Tareen was not even “in the game”.

Tareen responded by saying issues like this should not come up between senior leaders.

There was no need for Qureshi’s press conference, he said, adding that no one should air the party’s dirty laundry.

It was wrong to bring the matter into the limelight and talk about each other to the media, Tareen criticised.

According to SAMAA TV correspondent Omar Iqbal, the rift between the two leaders is apparently over tickets awarded by the PTI in Multan.

The party awarded Sikandar Bosan the ticket for NA-54 Multan. Tareen got three tickets for his candidates in the area, which displeased Qureshi.