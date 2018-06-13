JI, JUI-F at loggerheads over MMA election tickets

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal has not finalized the names of its candidates for the elections as the two main political parties in the religious parties’ alliance are at loggerheads with each other over the allotment of tickets.

The JI and JUI-F−the two main political groups in the MMA−are divided over the allotment of election tickets.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has started the process of scrutinizing nomination papers.

The local leaders of MMA in Peshawar, Dir, Chitral, Kirk, Bannu and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are confronting each other over the selection of candidates.

However, the central leadership said all the issues have been resolved.

The MMA, the alliance of religious parties, was restored after 10 years.

The MMA was first formed in 2002 and contested elections from across the country same year.

The party had formed the government in Khyber Pakhunkhwa province and was the coalition partner of PML-Q in Balochistan province.