It’s not easy being a Balochistan chief minister

The last five years saw three chief ministers in Balochistan, including National Party’s Dr Abdul Malik, who served for two-and-a-half years, followed by PML-N’s Nawab Sanaullah Zehri for next two years and finally Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who served as CM for just five months.

Here we look at the problems that all three faced when in office and the challenges that lie ahead for them.

Dr Malik Baloch

When the coalition government was formed in Balochistan in 2013, the National Party and PML-N came to an agreement that an NP candidate would be the chief minister for the first half of the tenure and after 2.5 years a PML-N candidate would replace him. The then prime minister Nawaz Sharif made Malik CM.

During his tenure, Malik faced resistance from the opposition and his PML-N allies.

After holding office for 2.5 years, Malik honored the agreement and resigned.

It seems that this experience has embittered Malik as he has decided not to contest the elections. He has not filed nomination papers from any constituency. He is still, however, spearheading the party’s campaign.

Malik has continuously been expressing his apprehensions about the theft of the party’s mandate and accused the Establishment of interfering in politics. He said that NP candidates are not being allowed to openly run campaigns as they were in the previous election.

Sanaullah Zehri

After Dr Malik Baloch, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri became the chief minister. Zehri did not, however, notice when a circle of conspiracy closed around him. By the time he became aware of the plot to remove him, his own adviser and party leader Prince Ali Ahmed had joined hands with the opposition PML-Q’s Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to move a no-confidence motion against him. Zehri resigned.

Problems for Zehri didn’t end here. Just before the elections, Zehri’s ‘right hand man’ in his home constituency, Agha Shakeel Durrani, left his side to join the newly formed Balochistan Awami Party. Durrani is also the mayor of Khuzdar from where Zehri is contesting the election.

The election battle will be an uphill task for Zehri as Balochistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal is also in running from the same constituency. Mengal also has the support of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal in Khuzdar.

Zehri is facing the same trouble in his home constituency of PB-38 where a close relative is contesting the elections on the BAP ticket.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

After Zehri’s resignation, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took the reins. During his five-month tenure as CM, Bizenjo kept complaining that the federal government was not giving Balochistan its share of funds.

On the last day in office, Bizenjo admitted that he could not deliver as chief minister.

Bizenjo did, however, manage to successfully have his aide made caretaker CM.

He is set to contest the polls from his home constituency PB-44 (Awaran), but as with the last elections, the situation is not favorable for him. In 2013, Bizenjo’s convoy was attacked and he could hardly run an election campaign. Even this time around, the law and order situation is not ideal.

Perhaps this is why Bizenjo has opted to run from another constituency, PB-29 (Quetta). However, it is going to be a tough battle ahead for the young Bizenjo as Pakhtunkhwa-Milli Awami Party, that had won the seat earlier, has also fielded a candidate from PB-29.