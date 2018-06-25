ISPR advises people not to share personal details with impersonators

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s army, has issued a public awareness message, warning that individuals impersonating officials of the armed forces were making calls to citizens.

“There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“The impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC, bank accounts etc on the pretext of CENSUS verification etc.”

The ISPR clarified that no such calls are being from Pakistan armed forces.

The military’s media wing also advised people to not respond to such calls and immediately report the matter to the ISPR’s emergency helpline UAN 1135 and 1125.