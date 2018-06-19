Islamabad’s NA-53: Imran Khan and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s nomination papers rejected

The returning officer for Islamabad’s NA-53 rejected PTI chief Imran Khan and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s nomination papers on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission, Khan and Abbasi did not complete the affidavit of the nomination forms.

The returning officer has also rejected nomination papers of Ayesha Gulalai on the same ground.

Abdul Wahab Baloch, a leader of former CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry’s Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, had challenged Khan’s candidacy for NA-53. According to Baloch, Khan was not truthful and honest about the Tyrian White issue and, hence, is not eligible for office under Article 62.

Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, appeared before the returning officer on Tuesday. He remarked that they rejected the objections against Imran seven times in the written reply submitted to the ECP a day ago since all of them were based on falsehood. He said that it was forgery to use photocopies for incriminating Khan. He added that the Supreme Court has declared Khan ‘sadiq’ [truthful] and ‘ameen’ [honest].

Baloch’s lawyer, Sheikh Ehsanud Din, also presented his arguments before the returning officer.

Meanwhile, Khan’s nomination papers for his hometown constituency, NA-95 (Mianwali) were rejected. Returning Officer said Khan’s documents were incomplete.

An independent candidate had challenged the PTI chief’s candidature.

Elections will be held across Pakistan on July 25. June 19 is the last day of scrutiny of papers. According to the election schedule, appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be submitted by June 22. The appeals will be decided by June 27, after which the election regulatory body will share the final list of candidates on June 28.