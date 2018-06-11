Is it going to get nasty with Imran Khan v Khwaja Saad in NA-131 Lahore?

Imran Khan and Khwaja Saad Rafique are going neck-in-neck in Lahore’s NA-131, which will probably emerge as the dirtiest race.

The PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique is famous for not holding back. In February this year, he said Imran Khan’s singular talent was to attract “lotas”, “thugs” and “thieves” to his party, the PTI. He has even said that Imran Khan was quite capable of doing a deal with the Devil if it meant becoming prime minister.

Rafique was a controversial winner of (formerly) NA-121 of Lahore, one of the four national assembly seats. The PTI challenged the results. The Supreme Court later suspended the election tribunal’s decision to declare them null and void and restored Rafique as an MNA.

“He is using very unethical language. He didn’t insult me but he insulted himself and showed everyone where he comes from,” Imran Khan said in response to Rafique’s words.

In addition to Lahore, Imran Khan is likely to be given a tough time in Karachi, Islamabad and Bannu. Former KP chief minister, Akram Durrani in Bannu, and the MQM in Karachi are unlikely to be easily defeated in their strongholds.