Inquiry committee finds teacher who harassed 80 students guilty

Bashir, who taught biology at Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sector H-9, was accused of harassing female students while invigilating an exam at Bahria College, Islamabad.The Federal Directorate of Colleges has submitted an inquiry report to the Capital Administration and Development Division that states that Bashir was guilty of harassing students.A charge sheet will be submitted in a week.The two-member committee found in its report that the accusations against the professor were true and stated that the students had provided evidence of his harassment.According to the report, Bashir used to ask students for their phone numbers to establish ‘friendships’ with them. It also stated that he used to barter higher grades in exams for phone numbers.Apart from the criminal proceedings against him, Bashir stands to lose his job and all the benefits granted to him as a professor.