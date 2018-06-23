Inquiry committee finds teacher who harassed 80 students guilty

June 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The claims against Prof Saadat Bashir, a teacher accused of harassing over 80 female students, have been backed up by an inquiry report.

Bashir, who taught biology at Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sector H-9, was accused of harassing female students while invigilating an exam at Bahria College, Islamabad.

The Federal Directorate of Colleges has submitted an inquiry report to the Capital Administration and Development Division that states that Bashir was guilty of harassing students.

A charge sheet will be submitted in a week.

The two-member committee found in its report that the accusations against the professor were true and stated that the students had provided evidence of his harassment.

According to the report, Bashir used to ask students for their phone numbers to establish ‘friendships’ with them. It also stated that he used to barter higher grades in exams for phone numbers.

Apart from the criminal proceedings against him, Bashir stands to lose his job and all the benefits granted to him as a professor.
 
 
 

See Also

Bahria College Islamabad students say teacher harassed them

May 30, 2018 3:17 pm

On her wheels: Dera Ghazi Khan teacher travels 28 km for teaching

May 3, 2018 1:22 pm

Teacher breaks arm of five-year-old in Okara

April 12, 2018 12:59 pm

KU teacher accused of harassment sent on leave

March 20, 2018 7:09 pm

KU harassment: Teacher stays until allegations proven, says VC

March 16, 2018 4:54 pm

Sexual harassment: KU students protest against teacher

March 16, 2018 2:42 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.