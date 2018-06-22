Imran Khan urges caretaker govt to tell the public about Pakistan’s economic state

June 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan urged the caretaker government on Friday to inform the public about the economic condition of the country.

Imran took to Twitter to say that despite being able to save billions of dollars due to a slump in global oil prices, the PML-N government has left the country’s economy in a dismal state.

The fiscal and current account deficits are at a record high while the foreign exchange reserves are at an all-time low, he added.

 
 
 

