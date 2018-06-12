Imran Khan takes wife on Saudi Arabia trip

June 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




PTI chairperson Imran Khan visited Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina with his wife on Tuesday.

He will attend a fundraising event for Shaukat Khanam Hospital in Madina. On Wednesday, he will head to Makkah to perform Umrah.



Party leaders Aun Chaudhary and Aleem Khan, and Mr Khan’s friend Zulfi Bukhari are accompanying the PTI chief.
 
 
 

