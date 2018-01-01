Imran Khan starts election campaign from hometown of Mianwali

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan addressed a large rally on Sunday in his home constituency of NA-95 Mianwali, formally starting his party’s election campaign a month before the general elections.

Imran lashed out at his PML-N opponents and promised to change the fate of the nation by strengthening institutions and eliminating corruption.

“The nation is gradually drowning in debt which has crossed Rs27 trillion in five years while the children of the Sharif family are becoming billionaires,” said Imran while addressing the power show at the Mianwali hockey stadium.

“PML-N distributed tickets among the Sharif family and the PPP among the Zardari family, but it was only the PTI that awarded tickets purely on merit after a detailed survey,” he said.

“I even did not award tickets to my relatives,” Imran claimed.

The PTI chief, however, admitted pressure over ticket distribution and apologised to those party workers who were not given tickets.

“We will strengthen our institutions, including NAB, the FIA and the police,” he said, and vowed to collect Rs8 trillion in tax.

“Where is the electricity Shehbaz Sharif generated? The development and projects were only showed in advertisements,” he said, promising to bring an economic revolution in the country after coming into power.