Imran Khan prays for Kulsoom Nawaz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan prayed for the recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

All our prayers are with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. May Allah grant her Shifa e Kamila. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 14, 2018

The former first lady was shifted Thursday evening to ICU and is on ventilator support. She is under treatment in London for throat cancer. The former PM and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrived in London on Thursday to spend Eid with Kulsoom Nawaz.