Imran Khan discloses income worth Rs4.7m

June 21, 2018
PTI chief Imran Khan disclosed before the Election Commission that his income of last year was Rs4.7 million.

According to the cricketer-turned-politician, his sources of income were agriculture, salary and profit on bank deposit.

He submitted that he owns 168 acres of agricultural land and 14 properties in different parts of the country. He said he did not own any property outside of Pakistan. According to him, he did not own any businesses inside and outside of the country.

The PTI chairperson paid Rs103,763 as tax against his income totaling Rs4,776,611.

 
 
 

