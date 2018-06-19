Imran Khan demands removal of KP governor

June 19, 2018
PTI chairman Imran Khan has demanded the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra seeking a fair conduct of upcoming elections.

In a letter to caretaker PM Nasir-ul-Mulk, Imran Khan identified three ‘problems’ that he said would create hurdles in the way of free and fair elections.

Khan said KP governor’s authority over monetary affairs could compromise the entire election process.

The PTI chairman accused Iqbal Zafar Jhagra of interfering in political affairs in tribal areas of the province.

Khan also demanded of the caretaker PM to remove top bureaucrats appointed by the PML-N in district administrations of Punjab and Sindh.

 
 
 

