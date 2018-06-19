Imran, Bilawal, Shehbaz confirmed for election battle in Karachi

The general election is set to witness a tough competition in Karachi as candidature of key politicians has been accepted, Samaa TV reported Tuesday.

Election authorities have approved nomination papers of PTI chairman Imran Khan for Karachi’s NA-243.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s papers for NA-246 have been accepted.

PML-N’s leader Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers of NA-250 have also been approved. He had filed his papers for three National Assembly seats NA-248, NA-249 and NA-250 from Karachi.

Moreover, nomination papers of MQM’s Mohammad Hussain Khan (NA-245), Khawaja Izharul Hassan (NA-243) and Rauf Siddique (PS-104) were also accepted by Election Commission’s Returning Officers.

PSP candidate Ashfaq Mangi’s nomination papers were approved for Sindh Assembly seat.