Imran, Bilawal, Shehbaz confirmed for election battle in Karachi

June 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The general election is set to witness a tough competition in Karachi as candidature of key politicians has been accepted, Samaa TV reported Tuesday.

Election authorities have approved nomination papers of PTI chairman Imran Khan for Karachi’s NA-243.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s papers for NA-246 have been accepted.

PML-N’s leader Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers of NA-250 have also been approved. He had filed his papers for three National Assembly seats NA-248, NA-249 and NA-250 from Karachi.

Moreover, nomination papers of MQM’s Mohammad Hussain Khan (NA-245), Khawaja Izharul Hassan (NA-243) and Rauf Siddique (PS-104) were also accepted by Election Commission’s Returning Officers.

PSP candidate Ashfaq Mangi’s nomination papers were approved for Sindh Assembly seat.

 
 
 

See Also

Ziaullah Afridi’s nomination papers rejected

June 19, 2018 5:16 pm

Islamabad’s NA-53: Imran Khan and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s nomination papers rejected

June 19, 2018 3:43 pm

Returning officer reserves verdict on objections against Imran Khan’s candidacy in NA-53

June 19, 2018 1:24 pm

On last day of scrutiny, Imran Khan awaits ECP clearance over Sita White issue

June 19, 2018 1:07 pm

NA-53: Imran Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayesha Gulalai yet to be cleared

June 19, 2018 11:00 am

Bodies of young men who drowned at Sandspit beach recovered

June 18, 2018 12:31 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.