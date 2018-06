Are you a fan of our last military dictator? If yes, you’re not alone. Ayesha Gulalai says she is impressed by Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s “good conduct”.

“I’m not impressed by his party but by his good conduct,” she told journalists in Islamabad.

According to her, the nation is sick and tired of speeches and slogans. “The rulers have amassed billions in their bank balance,” she said. “Imran Khan, too, owns many properties. He had Parliament attacked.”