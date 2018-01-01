I am not looking towards the PML-N nor the PTI, says Chaudhry Nisar

Disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan addressed on Sunday a rally in Rawalpindi, formally kicking off his election campaign.

“The media claims that I have struck a deal but Nisar has never ever done such a thing. The words coming out of my mouth and my heart are the same,” he said while addressing his supporters.

“I’m neither looking to the PML-N nor the PTI [for support],” said the former interior minister who is contesting the election from NA-59 (Rawalpindi) and NA-63 (Taxila) against PML-N candidates.

He is contesting as an independent candidate.

“I will explain in a couple of days why I am contesting the election independently,” he said.

“I was meant to reveal it during today’s rally but am postponing it due to the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz,” said Nisar. “It’s my right to tell the nation the reasons behind my differences [with the PML-N].”