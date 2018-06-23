Hafiz Saeed inaugurates MML partner’s election office in Islamabad​

JuD leader Hafiz Saeed has formally launched the election campaign of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek.

AAT, a little known political party led by Dr Ahsan Abdul Bari, was formed some 15 years ago and was registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan in 2013.

The Milli Muslim League, a JuD-linked party, had announced that it would support the AAT in the upcoming elections.

According to the AFP, Hafiz Saeed inaugurated AAT’s election office in Islamabad on June 21.

The photographs show Hafiz Saeed arriving at the election office with AAT-nominated candidate Chaudhry Sarwar and other office-bearers.

The MML was launched in August last year to contest the general elections. However, the Election Commission rejected its registration request on June 13 this year.

On April 3, the US Department of State amended its designation of the LeT, identifying the MML and Tehreek-i-Azadi-i-Kashmir as LeT affiliates.​

The US treasury department also named seven members of the MML as LeT activists.

“In August 2017, LeT chief Hafiz Saeed created the MML to serve as a political front for the group. LeT members make up MML’s leadership and the so-called party openly displays Saeed’s likeness in its election banners and literature,” the State Department said.