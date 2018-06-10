Yousuf Raza Gilani to contest elections from NA-158 Multan

June 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani will be contesting the general elections from the NA-158 Multan constituency.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader has submitted his nomination papers to contest the elections.

The former premier previously served as the minister of tourism as well as the minister of the housing and work force department.

Gilani was elected as speaker of the National Assembly during the government of former premier Benazir Bhutto when the party came into power in 1993.

He was once again elected into Parliament’s lower house in the 2008 elections and became the country’s prime minister.

He was disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2012 after being convicted of contempt of court.

 
 
 

