Former Sindh CM’s nomination papers challenged

An appeal has been filed in the Sindh High Court challenging former provincial chief minister Murad Ali Shah’s nomination papers.

Justice KK Agha remarked that the case is important and will be heard on Monday.

When Shah’s lawyer Mahkdoom Ali Khan asked if the case could be heard the same day, or perhaps Sunday instead, the judge said he was not the chief justice and would not be hearing cases on his day off.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has often heard cases on Sunday, a day on which courts are traditionally closed.

Justice Agha said the former chief minister’s case is a lengthy one and will require a lot of time. There are a lot of cases yet to be heard today, he said, adding that the case could be heard on Monday.

The lawyer had earlier argued that regular cases will also be heard on Monday and Shah’s case is an important one that warrants a quick decision.

On Friday, Shah declared his assets worth over Rs213 million. He is running for the provincial assembly from his hometown of Sehwan.