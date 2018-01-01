Former PM Abbasi’s nomination papers from NA-57 challenged

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s nomination papers from his home constituency of NA-57 have been challenged.

Hearing an appeal challenging the approval of Abbasi’s nominations papers from NA-57, Justice Abdur Rehamn ordered the former prime minister to appear before the appellate tribunal on June 25.

The applicant has alleged that Abbasi has understated his assets and also tampered with the nomination papers.

During the hearing, the returning officer also appeared before the tribunal and admitted that he had made some mistakes. The tribunal stopped the RO from working till the next hearing.

Abbasi’s nomination papers from NA-53 were also rejected because he failed to complete the affidavit that had to be submitted with the nomination forms.