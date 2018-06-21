Former diplomat Jamsheed Marker passes away

Former diplomat Jamsheed Marker passed away in Karachi on Thursday. He was 95 years old.

Marker has represented Pakistan in a diplomatic capacity for over three decades in more than a dozen countries. He has the distinction of serving in more countries than any other diplomat.

He was Pakistan’s envoy to the US in 1986 and is said to have played pivotal role in negotiating the Soviet military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Marker was conferred the Hilal-i-Imtiaz Award for his services to the country.

Born to a Zoroastrian family in 1922, Marker received his early education from The Doon School. Later on, he went to Forman Christian College in Lahore for his higher education.

An avid cricket fan, Marker was one of the country’s earliest radio cricket commentators.