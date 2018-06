Five people were killed as a pickup van carrying at least ten tourists plunged into Swat River near Bahrain.

Five bodies were taken out and three injured were rescued.

All the tourists were coming from Buner.

Two people are still missing. Rescue 1122 workers and local volunteers have launched an operation to find the missing tourists.

The poorly constructed and dilapidated roads are the main cause of the tragedies in the mountainous areas.