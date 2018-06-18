First woman to contest polls from Kurram Agency denies having dual nationality

June 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

 

A resident casts her ballot at a polling station during general elections in Rawalpindi on May 11, 2013.  AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM

Ali Begum Khan, the first woman to contest elections from Kurram Agency’s NA-46 constituency, said she is not a dual national as she had surrendered her US passport before submitting her nomination papers.

Khan’s name was on the list of 122 candidates with two nationalities that the FIA had submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The FIA investigation was based on the travel data of all incoming and outgoing international passenger records from designated check posts.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Khan said that she had surrendered her US citizenship in April at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

She added that she had attached a copy of the documents of cancellation of US citizenship along with the nomination papers.

 
 
 

See Also

Won’t change decision on party tickets even if 10,000 workers protest: Imran Khan

June 18, 2018 7:34 pm

Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers for NA-125 accepted

June 18, 2018 5:09 pm

Faryal Talpur’s nomination papers challenged

June 14, 2018 2:23 pm

Milli Muslim League cannot register as a political party

June 13, 2018 5:09 pm

Make way for Hamida Shahid, Lower Dir’s first female candidate

June 9, 2018 11:57 am

PTI names candidates contesting elections from Sindh

June 1, 2018 1:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.