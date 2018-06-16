Fazlullah’s death ‘a great step’ for building trust between Pakistan, Afghanistan: Ghani

June 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that Taliban commander Mullah Fazlullah’s death is a great step towards building trust between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He spoke with Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk and Army Chief General Qamar Javed and confirmed the killing of Tehreek-e-Taliban commander Mullah Fazlullah.

“They assured me that the death of Fazlullah is a great step toward building trust between the two nations and promised to support Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process,” he tweeted. “His death is the result of tireless human intelligence led by Afghan security agencies.”

“I urged the PM and COAS to take practical steps to bring Afghan Taliban residing in Pakistan to the negotiation table.”

He said that the PM and COAS congratulated me on the success of the ceasefire and called it a great achievement that both sides observed the ceasefire with full compliance.

 
 
 

