Faryal Talpur’s nomination papers challenged

June 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PPP Women’s Wing President Faryal Talpur’s nomination papers to contest the elections from PS-11 Ratodero, Larkana were challenged on Thursday.

Objections were raised by two voters of the constituency – Wahab Bhutto and Qadir Baksh. They claimed that Talpur holds an iqama (work permit) and owns three flats in Dubai.

The petitioners said that since she did not declare all of her assets in the nomination papers, she is not ‘saadiq’ (honest) or ‘ameen’ (loyal).

The returning officer has put Talpur’s papers on hold and summoned parties for a hearing on June 18.

Bilawal’s nomination papers from NA-200 accepted

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s nomination papers from NA-200 Larkana have been accepted.

On Thursday, Bilawal’s lawyer Farooq H Naik appeared before the returning officer on his behalf for the scrutiny of the nomination papers.

 
 
 

See Also

Milli Muslim League cannot register as a political party

June 13, 2018 5:09 pm

‘No one is bigger than the party’: Abbasi tells Nisar to discuss reservations in party meetings

June 12, 2018 9:01 pm

Sindh headlines: 275 deaths in a month, discord in PPP, water protests

June 12, 2018 6:20 pm

Karachi’s political powerhouses to fight for NA-247

June 11, 2018 4:58 pm

PPP, PSP, TLP to slug it out for NA-246 Lyari Karachi

June 11, 2018 4:54 pm

Who do I vote for in Islamabad?

June 11, 2018 4:07 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.