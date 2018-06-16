Fake doctor’s attempt to enter Kulsoom Nawaz’s hospital room thwarted

June 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz (R), daughter and Kulsoom Nawaz (L) wife of former PM Nawaz Sharif attend the election campaign meeting in Lahore on May 4, 2013. Photo: AFP

An unidentified man tried to gain entry to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s hospital room in London. However, he was stopped by her son.

SAMAA TV correspondent Kausar Kazmi reported that the police have detained an unidentified man from the Harley Street Clinic in London where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife is currently on the ventilator. The police have begun interrogating the man.

The man was stopped from entering the former first lady’s room by her son Hussain Nawaz. The man was apparently impersonating a doctor and had introduced himself as Dr Tahir, according to Hussain, who added that he entered the hospital by fooling the administration.

After being caught, he was kicked out of the hospital by the administration. He then began yelling at Hussain, saying he had come to the hospital to visit someone.  He later asked if he could be allowed to return to his car. Further investigations are under way.

Begum Kulsoom has been receiving treatment for throat cancer in London. She was hospitalised on June 14 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Nawaz and his daughter Maryam Nawaz flew to London the same day.

 
 
 

See Also

Imran Khan prays for Kulsoom Nawaz

June 15, 2018 10:27 am

Kulsoom Nawaz hospitalized again: Maryam

June 14, 2018 11:39 pm

Nawaz Sharif leaves for London to spend Eid with ailing wife

June 14, 2018 10:13 am

NAB wants names of Sharif family members placed on ECL

June 11, 2018 10:11 pm

Koreans in London suburb tackle north-south divide

June 11, 2018 9:41 am

Looking for new way to donate during Ramadan? London mosque now accepts bitcoin

May 28, 2018 8:17 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.