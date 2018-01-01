Error in PTI candidate list triggers protest

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s internal dispute over ticket distribution has now hit the streets, with workers protesting outside the houses of party leaders in different cities.

In Karachi, a large number of PTI workers, carrying placards and banners, reached the residence of senior party leader Arif Alvi, who is contesting from Karachi’s NA-247 constituency.

The protest was led by Asad Aman. He said the party has issued him a ticket for PS-118 but the final list of candidates does not have his name on it.

The hours-long protest, meanwhile, ended after the party reissued the list carrying Aman’s name.

Earlier, a protest by PTI workers against unfair distribution of tickets in Multan turned ugly when female workers physically fought each other outside Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s house.

Three workers were injured by the time the police arrived and dispersed the mob.