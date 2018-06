Election tribunal rejects appeals against candidacies of Khawaja Asif, Firdous Ashiq Awan

An appellate tribunal rejected on Tuesday an appeal against the candidacy of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif from NA-73, Sialkot. Asif has been elected five times from his home constituency.

Sarmad Hanif, a voter from the constituency, challenged Asif’s nomination papers. The tribunal termed Hanif’s application inadmissible.

The tribunal also dismissed an appeal against the candidacy of PTI candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from NA-72, Sialkot.